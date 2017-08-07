UAE’s Ajman Free Zone to open office in Azerbaijan

2017-08-07 15:30 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

UAE’s Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) will open its office in Azerbaijan this year, the Arab media reported Aug. 7.

The new AFZ global offices this year will be also opened in China, Switzerland, Canada and Hong Kong.

“Over the years, the USP (Unique Selling Proposition) of AFZ as an investment destination have been acknowledged by global investors, especially for new entrepreneurs who would like to have a scalable platform to grow their business,” said Mahmood Al Hashemi, director general at the AFZ.

“Our international offices help us reach out to potential investors on a sustainable basis,” he added.

AFZ was established in the UAE in 1988.

AFZ now houses over 22,000 enterprises from different parts of the world. Exemption from personal income tax, from import and export duties, as well as other taxes is among the advantages of the AFZ.