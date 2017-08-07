SOCAR drilling new well in oldest field of Caspian Sea

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will additionally produce around 3,650 tons of oil and 365,000 of cubic meters of gas annually through commissioning of a new well being drilled at the Oil Rocks offshore field, SOCAR said in a message posted on its website Aug. 7.

The projected depth of the well is 1,770 meters, while the daily debit is expected to be 10 tons of oil and 1,000 cubic meters of gas, according to the message.

SOCAR produced 3.71 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields in January-June of 2017, as compared to 3.78 million tons in the same period of 2016.

In 2016, SOCAR produced 7.52 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields, as compared to 8.16 million tons in 2015. In total, oil production stood at 41.03 million tons in Azerbaijan in 2016, as compared to 41.58 million tons in 2015.

SOCAR includes such production associations as Azneft (the enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerikimya (the chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies, and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.