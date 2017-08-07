US to assist Uzbek customs in radioactive substance detection

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 7

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Uzbekistan and the National Nuclear Security Administration of the United States Department of Energy (DOE/NNSA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which ensures cooperation between the two agencies, according to the press service of the U.S. Embassy in Uzbekistan.

The document was signed by Pamela Spratlen, head of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Uzbekistan, and Bakhtiyar Raimov, first Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee.

The document will make it possible to strengthen the customs committee’s abilities to detect radioactive substances, and this will ensure Uzbekistan’s security from radioactive substances and lay foundation for future cooperation, according to the diplomatic mission.

In addition to technical assistance, MoU will make it possible for the DOE/NNSA to render assistance for sustainable development and share best practices.