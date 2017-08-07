Minister: Turkey to create domestic e-mail system
2017-08-07 17:12 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7
By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:
A domestic e-mail system will be created in Turkey, country’s media reported citing Turkish Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communications Ahmet Arslan, Aug. 7.
According to reports, the development of the domestic e-mail system will be completed before the end of 2018.
"The development of e-mail system started in Turkey at the beginning of this year," Arslan said.
The cost of the project has not been disclosed.