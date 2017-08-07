China declares 2018 as Turkey Tourism Year

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

China has declared 2018 as the Turkey Tourism Year, the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies said in a message Aug. 7.

In order to expand ties in the sphere of tourism, Beijing and Ankara plan to hold a number of events that contribute to the increase of tourist flow from China to Turkey, according to the message.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during his visit to China that Ankara is interested in attracting tourists from China.

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey expects to receive at least 3 million tourists from China in 2018.

It should be noted that 313,000 tourists from China visited Turkey in 2016.

