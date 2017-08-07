Uzbekistan: Foreign Ministry hosts Serbia's special rep

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting with the Political Director of Serbia’s Foreign Ministry, special representative of the President Zoran Vujic, who arrived in Tashkent, heading Serbian delegation, according to the information published on the ministry’s website.

The issues of bilateral relations were discussed at the meeting.

Meeting focused on promising directions of cooperation in political, trade-economic, investment, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres.

Substantive talk on the course of joint work on the formation of the legal and contractual platforms for Uzbek-Serbian cooperation was held.

The Serbian side was invited to the forthcoming international conference "Central Asian Renaissance in the history of world civilization" and "Central Asia: a common past and a common future, cooperation for sustainable development and mutual prosperity", scheduled for August and November of 2017.