Greece announces new tenders for oil&gas exploration

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Greece has announced two tenders on Aug.7 for offshore oil and gas exploration and exploitation in the country, said the message on the website of Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy.

The announcement was made following the expressions of interest by a consortium of Total, Exxon Mobil and Hellenic Petroleum for exploration in two sites off the island of Crete, and by Greece's Energean for a block in the Ionian Sea in western Greece.

Investors should submit offers to the Hellenic Hydrocarbons Resources Management (HHRM) within 90 days from the date of announcement in the EU official gazette.

