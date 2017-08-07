Iran: 27 ISIS members arrested

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Iran’s security services have arrested 27 people claimed to be affiliated with the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terrorist group in Razavi Khorasan province, Intelligence Ministry’s official website announced.

The report added that 10 of the arrestees were apprehended outside of Iran.

Prior to this, Hassan Heidari, deputy Prosecutor of Mashhad city said on July 9 that, so far 27 people, including Iranian and Afghan citizens linked with the Islamic State terrorist group, have been arrested in various cities of the province.

In case if the latest reported group of arrestees is not the previously reported one, the total number that Iran has arrested would comprise of 54 people up until now.

Two separate attacks rocked the capital city of Tehran on June 7, leaving at least 17 dead and 54 injured.