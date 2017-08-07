New appointments at Azerbaijan’s Unibank

Azerbaijan’s Unibank OJSC said in a message Aug. 7 that Samir Balayev has become an adviser to the chairman of Supervisory Council.

Meanwhile, Tural Huseynov has been appointed as head of the Corporate Banking Services Department, and Majid Mammadov – as an adviser on special projects to the Board chairman.

It was previously reported that Taleh Tahirli has been appointed as a member of Management Board and deputy chairman on retail banking services, and Igor Okayev has become a member of Management Board and deputy chairman on corporate banking services.

Unibank’s board is headed by Faig Huseynov. The board also includes first deputy chairman of board Asef Huseynov and deputy chairman of board for business development and innovation Emin Rasulzade.

Moreover, Majid Mammadov, who previously headed the corporate banking department, left the bank.

Unibank OJSC was established through the merger of two commercial banks of Azerbaijan – Mbank and Promtekhbank on October 15, 2002.