Turkish servicemen injured in Iraq

2017-08-07 20:04 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Explosion occurred when the Turkish military convoy was moving through the Iraqi city of Zakho in the Northern part of the country on Aug. 7, Turkish media reported, citing Erbil television.

As a result of the incident, one serviceman and an interpreter became injured, the reports say.

Reportedly, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) stands behind the terror attack.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

