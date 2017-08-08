Oil prices fall further as Libyan field resumes production

A measure of equity markets across the world climbed to a record high on Monday, boosted by gains in Asia, while U.S. and European markets were little changed, with U.S. energy shares capping gains on the benchmark S&P 500 index, Reuters reported.

Oil prices fell and have been pressured after last week climbing to their highest since May, as OPEC exports hit a record peak last month and output rose to a 2017 high. However, both U.S. crude and Brent settled far above their session lows.

Strong economic data globally and healthy corporate earnings in the United States have supported equities, with the Dow industrials closing Monday at a ninth consecutive record high.

The average daily gain over those nine sessions was 0.26 percent.

"Today there's a lack of conviction either way. There's no reason to be a seller yet and there's no reason to be a buyer at these levels as earnings season winds down and you don't have much in the way of economic news this week," said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 25.61 points, or 0.12 percent, to end at 22,118.42, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 4.08 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,480.91 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 32.21 points, or 0.51 percent, to 6,383.77.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.27 percent to close at a record high. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 lost 0.12 percent.

Emerging market stocks .MSCIEF gained 0.76 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.55 percent higher, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.52 percent.