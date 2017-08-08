Wildfire Death Toll in Italy Rises to Five – Fire Service

According to a statement, released by the Fire Service late on Monday, two women died near the Italian city of Tivoli in the Province of Rome, as well as an elderly man in the southern Campania region, Sputnik reported.

Two more people were reported dead in July.

The wildfires broke out in Italy in early July, with the current summer being the hottest in over 200 years.

The most violent fires were registered in the region of Lazio, including near the country’s capital Rome, in Campania and on Sicily. According to law enforcement agencies, in many cases the fires are caused by arsons.