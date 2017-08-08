Six investment schemes submit expressions of interest for DESFA

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Six investment schemes expressed their interest to acquire 66 percent of share capital of the Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA, said the message from the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund S.A (HRADF).

In particular, expressions of Interest were submitted by: Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited; Snam S.p.A./ Enagás Internacional S.L.U./ Fluxys S.A./ N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie; Transgaz S.A. / GRTgaz S.A.; Regasificadora del Noroeste S.A.; Integrated Utility Services Inc. (INTUS) and Powerglobe LLC , according to the message.

HRADF’s advisors will evaluate the aforementioned expressions of interest and submit to HRADF’s Board of Directors their recommendation regarding the candidates that qualify for the next phase of the tender.

Earlier, Greece announced a new tender for privatization of the country’s DESFA natural gas grid operator.

The new tender will involve again the sale of DESFA’s 66 percent (31 percent held by HRADF and 35 percent held by Hellenic Petroleum). The remaining 34 percent of DESFA shares shall be transferred to the government.

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR won a tender in 2013 on the purchase of a 66-percent stake in DESFA for 400 million euros.



The Azerbaijani company intended to obtain a 31-percent stake from the Greek government and to buy a 35-percent stake in Hellenic Petroleum.



It was expected that the deal will be closed only after the purchase of at least a 17-percent stake out of SOCAR’s 66-percent by Italy’s Snam.



SOCAR, Snam and Greek government have been holding intensive talks against the background of changes in legislation that affected DESFA’s financial position and market value.



However, the parties were unable to reach an understanding and consequently, the deal was terminated Nov. 30.

