Uzbekistan, Serbia to form legal basis for cooperation

2017-08-08 09:35 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 8

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Representatives of Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry and Zoran Vujic, political director of Serbia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and special representative of the Serbian president, who arrived in Tashkent for a visit, discussed the joint work on formation of a legal basis for the Uzbek-Serbian cooperation.

The discussions were held at the parties’ recent meeting, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the issues of bilateral Uzbek-Serbian relations, according to the message.

The main focus was on promising areas for the development of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.

The Serbian side was invited to the international conferences, titled “Central Asian Renaissance in the History of World Civilization” and “Central Asia: One Past and a Common Future, Cooperation for Sustainable Development and Mutual Prosperity”, to be held in Samarkand in August and November 2017.

According to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry, diplomatic relations between the countries were established in January 1995 on the basis of exchange notes between Uzbekistan and the former Socialist Republic of Yugoslavia.