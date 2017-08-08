Fire breaks out in Istanbul hotel

2017-08-08 10:13 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A fire broke out in one of hotels in Istanbul, the Turkish media reported Aug. 8.

The fire occurred at 04:00 (UTC +3). The fire has been extinguished. There are no victims, according to the reports.

It is also reported that the fire spread to a neighboring building, where a student hostel is located. The students were evacuated.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been reported. A criminal case has been filed and an investigation is underway, according to the reports.

---

