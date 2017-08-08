Turkey, Serbia mull security issues

2017-08-08 10:53 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Security issues were discussed between Turkey and Serbia during the visit of Head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Hakan Fidan to Belgrade, the Turkish media reported Aug. 8 citing a diplomatic source.

Reportedly, Fidan met with Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic during the visit.

“During Fidan’s visit to Serbia, the migration of illegal refugees to Serbia was also discussed with President Vucic,” reported the Turkish media.

Prior to that, Turkish Minister for EU Affairs Omer Celik said that, Turkey doesn’t see the grounds for preserving the migration agreement with the EU.

According to the minister, Turkey has fulfilled all obligations under the agreement, while EU hasn’t fulfilled any promises so far.

Turkey can change the migration agreement at any time and in any format, noted Celik. “I am sure that the time has come to revise the agreement, and I don’t think that there are reasons to uphold it,” he added.

The heads of states and governments of the EU member countries had agreed on a joint plan to battle the migration crisis with Turkey in mid-March 2016. It envisages, in particular, the return of illegal migrants arrived in Greece from Turkey’s territory back to the latter and accommodation of legal migrants-Syrians entered from Turkey by EU on a “one-for-one” basis.

As part of these arrangements, in May 2016, the European Commission offered the European Parliament and the EU Council to lift visa restrictions for Turkish citizens if Ankara would fulfill the remaining conditions for the abolition of visas by the end of June. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in turn, threatened EU with an exit from the migration agreement, if the European Union doesn’t provide citizens of his country with a visa-free regime.

