Official welcome ceremony held for Turkmen president in Baku (PHOTO)

2017-08-08

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8



An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov who is on a visit in Azerbaijan.

A ceremonial guard of honor was lined up for President Berdimuhamedov in the square where national flags of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan were flying.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the president of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev greeted President Berdimuhamedov.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the president of Turkmenistan.

State anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan were played. Then the heads of state reviewed the guard of honor, and President Berdimuhamedov greeted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The Azerbaijani state and government officials were introduced to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, while members of the Turkmen delegation were introduced to President Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the heads of state.

The presidents posed for official photos.