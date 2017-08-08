Ukraine starts buying oil from Iran

2017-08-08 11:02 | www.trend.az | 0

Ukraine from June 2017 started buying crude oil (according to foreign economic activity code 2709) from Iranian contractors, according to the State Fiscal Service, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

Thus, if in June Ukraine received crude oil from this country for $236,000, supplies in July amounted to $5.442 million.

In general, in January-July 2017 Ukraine imported 508,105 tonnes of crude oil worth $213.001 million, in particular from Azerbaijan for $183.858 million, Kazakhstan for $17.504 million, Iran for $5.678 million, and from other countries for $5.961 million.

In particular, in July 2017 the country imported 152,655 tonnes of oil for $30.224 million.