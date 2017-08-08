Turkmenistan approves composition of joint commission with India

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 8

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan has approved its personnel of the joint Turkmen-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation.

The relevant decree was signed by Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Ashgabat and Delhi strive to elaborate on the great cooperation potential, primarily, in the fuel and energy sector. Two states are involved in the construction of the transnational Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline.

Annual capacity of the gas pipeline will be 33 billion cubic meters. Total length of the TAPI will be 1,814 kilometers. The project's preliminary cost is estimated at $10 billion. The Turkmen government said earlier that the state concern Turkmengas would be the main investor for the TAPI project.

Turkmenistan started constructing its TAPI section in December 2015 and the construction is expected to take three years. Time frame of the Afghan and Pakistani sections’ construction has not been determined yet. However, the TAPI Pipeline Company Limited, which is developing the project, has signed a contract with German ILF Beratende Ingenieure GmbH for the provision of services for preliminary design and management of the project in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Technical work in the territory of these states has already started.