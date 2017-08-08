Next success of Azerbaijani military sailors at Sea Cup 2017 (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Episode #4 “Water inflow control” within the second stage of the “Ship damage control and rescue training” coastal training complex was executed as a part of the Sea Cup 2017 competition.

According to the international judge’s panel decision, crew of the “G-124” patrol ship of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces has shown the best result and was awarded the first place.

Crew of the small missile ship “Grad Sviyazhsk” of the Russian Navy ranked second, of the missile boat “Joshan” of the Iranian Naval Forces ranked third, and of the rocket and artillery ship “Sariarka” of the Kazakhstan Naval Forces ranked fourth.