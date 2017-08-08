Azerbaijan: Armored vehicles Repair & Maintenance Center opened (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

In accordance to the directions given by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, works related to the development of the Armed Forces are being continued, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service reported on Aug. 8.

Top authority of the Defense Ministry participated in the opening of the multiuse Armored vehicles Repair & Maintenance Center.

It was reported that the center will carry out repair and maintenance work of the armored corps of the military, as well as the machinery and weapon systems installed on the mobile units and available in the arsenal of the Armed Forces.

Necessary conditions for the training of drivers, gun-layers, operators, as well as other specialists were created at the center.

The Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov toured the weapons storage, laboratory, as well as other office and administrative premises of the center.

After the briefing on activities of the center, the minister gave appropriate instructions in connection with the expansion of its activities.