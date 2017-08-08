Envoy: Azerbaijan, Pakistan to amplify defense co-op (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Pakistan will continue amplifying bilateral cooperation in the defense sphere and organization of military exercises, Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand said at a press conference in Baku Aug. 8.

“We have a strong cooperation in military sector. As you know, previously Pakistan provided Azerbaijan with 10 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft. We will continue deepening our cooperation in defense and organization of military trainings,” noted the ambassador.

Mohmand emphasized that Pakistan has always had friendly relations with its neighbors and the countries of the Islamic world.

This year, Azerbaijan and Pakistan celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, said the ambassador, recalling that Pakistan was the first country to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan.

