Turkey, Kyrgyzstan to mull development of bilateral relations

2017-08-08 13:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Kyrgyzstan will discuss the development of bilateral relations during a meeting in Ankara today.

Meeting will be held between Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov, a Turkish diplomatic source told Trend, Aug. 8.

Discussions on regional issues, as well as the issues related to the fight against the Fethullah Gulen movement in particular, are expected, said the source.

Remind that, on July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities stated that a military coup attempt took place in the country, as a group of servicemen declared the transition of power. Taking into consideration that rebelling servicemen started to surrender on July 16, Turkish authorities stated that the coup attempt had failed. Nonetheless, more than 255 Turkish citizens were killed during the attempted coup.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu