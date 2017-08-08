Envoy hails development of trade, economic ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan

2017-08-08 13:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan-Pakistani relations, specifically, in trade and economic spheres, have significantly expanded due to a number of high-level visits held between the two countries last year, Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand said at a press conference in Baku, Aug. 8.

“However, the trade and trade activity is not in proportion,” he said.

The envoy noted that, at the last meeting of the President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistanian Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the sides agreed that the trade relations and business ties should be further improved.

“We should increase the trade turnover for at least 10 times,” he added.

Mohmand also announced that, Ekspo Pakistan, the annual event, will be held in Karachi city from November 9-10 and called on Azerbaijani businessmen’s participation.

In this regard, he recalled that, AZPROMO and Pakistan’s Trade Development Authority have recently signed the MoU.