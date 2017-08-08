Iran’s Rouhani introduces ministers to Parliament (LIST) (UPDATE 2)

Details added (first version published at 11:55)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani presented to the Parliament a list of 17 ministers of his new Cabinet for the second term of presidency, IRNA reported Aug. 8.

The new list differs from the previously proposed Cabinet, while no woman is in the list of the ministers.

List of ministers:

Bijan Namdar Zanganeh – oil minister

Mohammad Javad Zarif – foreign minister

Masoud Karbasian – finance minister (new)

Mahmoud Alawi – intelligence minister

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi – minister of information and communications technology (new)

Mohammad Bathaei – minister of education (new)

Hassan Hashemi – minister of health and medical education (new)

Ali Rabeei – minister of cooperatives, labour and social welfare

Mahmoud Hojjati – minister of agriculture

Alireza Avaei – minister of justice (new)

Amir Hatami – minister of defence (new)

Abbas Akhoundi – minister of roads and urban development

Mohammad Shariatmadari – minister of industries and business (new)

Abbas Salehi – minister of culture and Islamic guidance (new)

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli – minister of interior

Habibollah Bitaraf – minister of energy (new)

Masoud Soltanifar – minister of youth affairs and sports

The name of proposed minister of science, research and technology is not included in the list and would be announced later.