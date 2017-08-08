Uzbekistan: draft decision to abolish exit permits

2017-08-08 14:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 8

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Prepared draft decisions on the abolishment of exit permits and the introduction of foreign passports in Uzbekistan were sent for the inter-agency review, said Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov during the inter-departmental meeting, reported by the press service of Foreign Ministry.

Kamilov said that the draft decisions were prepared according to the instructions given by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. They envisage the abolishment of permits for Uzbek citizens traveling abroad and phased introduction of foreign passports, simplification of renunciation of citizenship and issuance of work permits to citizens abroad, as well as other proposals for amending the legislation.

Phased issuance of foreign passports, in case if positive decision on their introduction will be made, should commence in 2019, Uzbek Foreign Ministry said. According to the plan the current biometric passport will remain the main document verifying the identity of its owner in Uzbekistan.