Unique ornithological reserve near Turkmen coast of Caspian Sea

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 8

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

Hazar State Natural Reserve can be called ornithological because its main goal is to preserve habitats of waterfowl and waterbirds, the State Committee for Environmental Protection and Land Resources of Turkmenistan said in a message.

According to the message, one of the main tasks of the reserve is to protect birds migrating here from Northern countries, such as Russia and Kazakhstan, during winter, spring and autumn.

Over the years, three reserves were created near the Caspian Sea, namely, on the territory of Russia, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. Hazar State Nature Reserve began operating in 1932.

Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance especially as Waterfowl Habitat was ratified by Turkmenistan in 2008.

Such valuable species as beluga, sturgeon, stellate sturgeon, whitefish, herring, mullet, pike perch and others inhabit the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.