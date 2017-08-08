Ilham Aliyev: Successful Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan co-op will deepen

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Peoples of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are bound by history, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a one-on-one meeting with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Baku Aug. 8.

“We have lived together for centuries, we have been friends, and we have lived as brothers. Today we are successfully developing as two independent states,” said President Aliyev.

“Your visit will bring new dynamics to our relations,” he told President Berdimuhamedov. “We have very successful cooperation in a number of areas and this cooperation will deepen.”

“We attach great importance to your visit. I am sure that your visit will be a very important step in the development of Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan relations of friendship and brotherhood,” noted the head of state.

The Azerbaijani president said there are very good opportunities for development and cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, cultural, transportation and other spheres.

President Aliyev once again greeted President Berdimuhamedov and expressed confidence that his visit will be very successful.