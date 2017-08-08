Uzbek PM to visit Kyrgyzstan

2017-08-08

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov is expected to pay a working visit to Kyrgyzstan, according to the information published on the official website of Kyrgyz government.

Aripov will arrive to attend scheduled meetings of intergovernmental commissions, which will be held Aug 15-17 in Cholpon-Ata.

The information followed a telephone talk held between Aripov and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbai Jeenbekov on Aug 7.

The sides discussed preparations for the next meetings of the intergovernmental commission on bilateral cooperation and the intergovernmental commission for the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border.

Total length of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border is 1378.44 kilometers. Nearly 50 sections of the borderline, totaling at about 300 kilometers haven’t been delimitated yet.