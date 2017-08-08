Goulet: Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan should be firmly condemned

2017-08-08 15:49 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

It is necessary to get a firm condemnation of Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and start sanctions against Armenia, Nathalie Goulet, French senator and vice-chair of the Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee, told Trend August 8.

“Civilians are killed every day in a lot of conflicts. It's unbearable. Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is one of them. We need now a peace process and probably international forces to keep the ceasefire. We also need a serious will of the international community,” she said, adding that there is no need for another war, especially in the South Caucasus.

Recalling that the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia is worldwide recognized by the UN, Goulet said that the US President Donald Trump, who recently increased sanctions on Russia, should take side with Azerbaijan as the victim of the occupation.

Thirteen-year-old resident of Garalar village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district Ramin Yusifov was wounded as a result of Armenia's shelling of settlements on the line of contact of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, as well as along the border with Azerbaijan and deliberate shelling of civilians on August 7, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message Aug. 8.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn