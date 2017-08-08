Slaughter of civilians, including children – state policy of terrorism of Armenian military-political leadership (UPDATE)

2017-08-08 15:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 15:36)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Consequent to the deliberate shelling, specifically targeting the civilian population, of Azerbaijani settlements on the borderline done by Armenia on Aug 7, thirteen-year-old resident of Garalar village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district Ramin Yusifov was wounded, Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan reported, Aug. 8.

"We reiterate that Armenia carries full responsibility for the actions that Azerbaijan will be forced to take in a way of deterrence and prevention of the Armenia’s provocations and attacks," the ministry said.

On July 4, as a result of brutal actions of the Armenian armed forces, 51-year-old resident of Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district Sahiba Allahverdiyeva and her 2-year-old granddaughter Zahra Guliyeva were killed, and 52-year-old Salminaz Guliyeva was seriously wounded.

"Despite the international community’s condemnation of Armenia’s atrocities, the country did not draw any conclusions from its filthy actions and committed yet another barbarous act, which resulted in injuries sustained by the 13-year-old Ramin Yusifov," the message said.

"Brutality, aimed at slaughtering the civilians, including the children, is the state policy of terrorism implemented by the Armenian military and political leadership," the ministry said.