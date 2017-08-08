Iran marks Journalists’ Day (+Photos)

Tehran, Iran, August 8

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

On August 8 Iran celebrates the National Journalists’ Day. The day commemorates the death of Mahmoud Saremi (c. 1968 – 8 August 1998), IRNA reporter, stationed at the news agency's head office in Mazari Sharif. Saremi, together with eight Iranian diplomats, was killed by the Taliban when they occupied the Iranian consulate in Mazari Sharif.

On August 7, Iran’s Foreign Ministry invited Tehran-based representatives of news agencies and newspapers to the lunch event. Mohammad Javad Zarif speaking at that event emphasized the great power and heavy responsibility carried by the journalists, attending Trend correspondent reported.

On August 8, President Hassan Rouhani, in a posting on Instagram, congratulated Iranian journalists on the occasion.

In his message, Rouhani renewed his call for the freedom of speech, saying “Let us not break the quills and shut up mouths…. Let us enjoy responsible freedom.”

Rouhani has been a stout critic of ultra-governmental organizations in Iran that assert pressure on the media.