North Korea, Iran to continue developing missile programs - expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

North Korea and Iran will look for the ways to continue developing their missile programs in light of more sanctions aimed at preventing these regimes access to international buyers, Amir Toumaj, research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies specializing in Iranian affairs, told Trend.

He noted that, ties between the Islamic Republic and DPRK go back to the 1980’s and both countries are deeply hostile towards the United States.

“Missiles constitute the pillars of the two regimes’ strategic arsenals and they have not hesitated to invest in illicit capabilities. Both will look for ways to continue developing their programs in light of more sanctions to prevent these regimes access to international buyers,” the expert said.

Tournaj stressed that, DPRK needs hard cash to fund its programs and to keep its leading position. Moreover, North Korea has made new advancements in its missile program, such as solid-propellant missile technology (like the medium-range missile KN-15) that was tested this year, which would meet Iran’s current needs,

“Such missiles are more difficult to detect and counter, and Iran has had difficulties with this type of technology, as shown in the performance of the missiles it launched toward Syria in June, while it is regaining access to its international trade partners,” he added.

Therefore, North Korea’s nuclear-weapons program is advancing rapidly, and both Iran and Korea could potentially cooperate in this area, according to the expert.

The U.S. has recently imposed a new set of sanctions against Iran, Russia and North Korea on Aug 2.