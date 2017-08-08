Azerbaijan: Taxes Ministry exceeds revenue forecast

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Tax revenues of Azerbaijani state budget exceeded 4.85 billion manats in January-July 2017, which is 0.4 percent more than was forecasted, said the country’s Taxes Ministry Aug. 8.

The Taxes Ministry is expected to transfer 7.645 billion manats (45.6 percent of total budget revenues) to the state budget in 2017.

Revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget have been approved in the amount of 16.766 billion manats, expenses – 17.941 billion manats for 2017. Budget forecasts are formed on the basis of oil prices at $40 per barrel.