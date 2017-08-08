Grigoriu: Armenian authorities should be held criminally liable for shelling Azerbaijani civilians

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Armenian authorities should be held criminally responsible for shelling the peaceful population of Azerbaijan, Aurelia Grigoriu, chairperson of the Public Chamber of Moldova, told Trend Aug. 8.

She was commenting on the latest attack of the Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijani civilians.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev said that Ramin Yusifov, a 13-year-old resident of Garalar village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, was wounded in a deliberate shelling of civilians by Armenia. The Armenians were shelling settlements on the line of contact and along the border with Azerbaijan on August 7.

“I think the OSCE Minsk Group should first of all speak out on the issue and condemn these actions. They must warn the side that violates the ceasefire. The world community should also condemn this,” noted Grigoriu. “These acts of shelling the civilians should not be left without attention of the international community.”

She added that the people who commit such unlawful acts must be brought to international criminal responsibility.

“Meanwhile, the issue of criminal responsibility should also be brought against the Armenian authorities, since such actions of the Armenian Armed Forces are carried out only with the permission of their commander-in-chief,” said Grigoriu.

Earlier commenting on the issue, the Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev said: “We reiterate that Armenia bears the full responsibility for the steps that Azerbaijan will have to take to prevent the Armenian provocations and attacks.”

