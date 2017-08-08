Rouhani reinstates Jahangiri as VP in new cabinet

2017-08-08 17:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, Aug. 8

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has appointed Es’haq Jahangiri as the first vice president of his new administration. Jahangiri held that same position under Rouhani’s first term (2013-2017).

Jahangiri was the minister of industries and mines from 1997 to 2005 under President Mohammad Khatami. Before that, he was governor of Isfahan Province. He was also a member of Parliament for two terms.

In April, it was announced that Jahangiri would register as a candidate for the 2017 Iranian presidential elections. He was successfully vetted and approved by the Guardian Council on April 20 and officially became a presidential candidate.

Many viewed his decision to run for the presidency as a tactical decision to support Rouhani throughout the debates and then withdraw before the voting commenced. He withdrew on May 16.