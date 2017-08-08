Iran: Pipeline explosion leaves 9 injured
2017-08-08 17:39 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8
By Emil Ilgar – Trend:
Blast in gas condensate pipeline in Ahvaz city, southwest Iran, left 9 injured, Fars reported, Aug.8.
According to the report, pipeline corrosion was the reason for the accident.
Fire was extinguished, the report said.
In February, two people were killed in a gas pipeline explosion in the Iranian southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan as well.
The explosion occurred as the pipeline was undergoing some technical tests, local media reported.