Americans not able to prevent Iran to benefit from JCPOA: FM

2017-08-09 | www.trend.az

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Americans are not able to prevent Iran to benefit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action reached between Iran and G5+1 (the US, the UK, Russia, France and China plus Germany), IRNA reported.

According to the rapporteur of Majlis (parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Hossein Naqavi Hosseini, Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with the commission members on Tuesday.

'De-escalation of tensions and tension management with the US are among the Foreign Ministry's priorities,' he said while elaborating on the Foreign Ministry's programs for the second term in office of President Hassan Rouhani.

'We want peace among countries and we do not want tension,' Zarif added.

He said that the Foreign Ministry is committed to defend Iran interests enshrined in the JCPOA.

'Americans themselves should pay the costs of JCPOA potential termination,' the foreign minister added.

Zarif said that huge participation of foreign delegations in the President Rouhani's inauguration ceremony means that the policy of isolation of Islamic Republic has failed and their Iranophobia plot has been foiled.

He underlined the establishment of economic department in the Foreign Ministry to boost economic and trade relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and other countries.

Regional issues and activating diplomacy in the economic field are the Foreign Ministry's top priorities in the future government, Zarif said, adding that this Ministry will do its best to support the private sector.