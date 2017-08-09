Turkmenistan, UN mull refugee issues

2017-08-09 09:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 9

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with the delegation of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Office, the ministry said.

The delegation was led by UNHCR Regional Coordinator for Central Asia Yasuko Oda, who noted Turkmenistan’s active role in humanitarian issues and successful results in resolving issues of refugees and stateless persons.

The sides discussed preparations for the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games to be held in September 2017 in Ashgabat, as well as participation of the refugee team in this sporting event.

“Yasuko Oda expressed her gratitude on behalf of the UNHCR leadership to the government of Turkmenistan for this proposal, as well as the opportunity for refugees from Kenya to participate in such a large-scale event,” the message said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who was in Ashgabat on a working visit in June, expressed his gratitude to Turkmenistan for the assistance provided to refugees and stateless persons.