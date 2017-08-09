EIA raises global oil consumption forecast

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Global consumption of petroleum and other liquids will stand at 98.41 million barrels per day in 2017 and to 100.02 million barrels per day in 2018, said the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) August 2017 Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO).

In its July STEO, the EIA forecast global consumption of petroleum and other liquids at 98.39 million barrels per day in 2017 and at 100 million barrels per day in 2018.

Global consumption of oil and other liquids stood at 96.99 million barrels per day in 2016, according to the EIA.

Liquid fuels consumption in non-OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries will grow from 50.16 million barrels per day in 2016 to 51.29 million barrels per day in 2017 and 52.53 million barrels per day in 2018, according to EIA.

OECD liquid fuels consumption will increase from 46.83 million barrels per day in 2016 to 47.12 million barrels per day in 2017 and 47.49 million barrels per day in 2018, the report said.

