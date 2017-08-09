Azerbaijani banks slashed sale of dollars 2.7 fold
2017-08-09 12:24 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
Azerbaijani banks sold $621.67 million in January-June of 2017, which, by 2.7 times, is less compared with the same period of 2016, according to the report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Bank clients purchased 10.35 million pounds sterling, 126.58 million euros and 1.09 billion Russian rubles in cash over the six months of this year.
Comparative table of foreign currency cash sold by banks (1,000 conventional units):
|
2017
|
2016
|
dollar
|
pound sterling
|
euro
|
ruble
|
dollar
|
pound sterling
|
euro
|
ruble
|
January
|
130,355.6
|
1,928.9
|
14,733.1
|
142,974.4
|
392,967.6
|
2,868.1
|
27,828.1
|
185,829.3
|
February
|
125.004
|
1,617.5
|
18,125.3
|
187,281.7
|
327,786.2
|
4,623.3
|
71,435.9
|
171,342.3
|
March
|
109,682.9
|
1,541.1
|
19,762.6
|
146,529.2
|
288,050.8
|
2,800.4
|
58,881.3
|
157,156.6
|
April
|
65,670.8
|
1,842.8
|
18,510.4
|
153,252.3
|
190,905.2
|
2.178
|
33,374.6
|
201,900.2
|
May
|
94,469.4
|
1,837.7
|
35,033.1
|
222,628.4
|
177.554
|
1,489.8
|
30,424.9
|
143,621.8
|
June
|
94,486.8
|
1,582.2
|
20,418.1
|
241,799.4
|
321,915.8
|
3,097.3
|
59,158.5
|
240,188.7
A similar situation was observed with the purchase of dollars by banks. Thus, $681.25 million was purchased by banks in January-June of 2017, which, by 2.4 times, is less compared with the same period of 2016.
The banks purchased 3.15 million pound sterling, 94.39 million euros and 6.03 billion Russian rubles over the six months.
Comparative table of foreign currency cash purchased by banks (1,000 conventional units):
|
2017
|
2016
|
dollar
|
pound sterling
|
euro
|
ruble
|
dollar
|
pound sterling
|
euro
|
ruble
|
January
|
62,842.4
|
340.4
|
5,985.0
|
798,648.4
|
219,527.1
|
258.3
|
7,470.8
|
578,885.7
|
February
|
122,732.3
|
313.3
|
11,696.1
|
812,766.9
|
468,677.1
|
394.7
|
45,031.2
|
732,419.7
|
March
|
91,887.4
|
610.3
|
16,214.8
|
958,407.4
|
241,444.7
|
425.9
|
36,490.3
|
797,804.0
|
April
|
142,898.2
|
768.2
|
23,856.1
|
949,362.2
|
272,352.0
|
626.9
|
28,791.5
|
853,017.9
|
May
|
138,842.1
|
574.9
|
24,470.9
|
1,216,578.9
|
212,994.0
|
862.5
|
23,323.6
|
942,201.3
|
June
|
122,047.1
|
544.1
|
12,156.1
|
1,296.177.2
|
206,207.9
|
352.8
|
40,437.1
|
1,196,976.1
The report includes the sale and purchase of foreign currency in cash only.
Thirty one banks, including two banks with state equity, operate in Azerbaijan.