Azerbaijani banks slashed sale of dollars 2.7 fold

2017-08-09 12:24 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani banks sold $621.67 million in January-June of 2017, which, by 2.7 times, is less compared with the same period of 2016, according to the report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Bank clients purchased 10.35 million pounds sterling, 126.58 million euros and 1.09 billion Russian rubles in cash over the six months of this year.

Comparative table of foreign currency cash sold by banks (1,000 conventional units):

2017 2016 dollar pound sterling euro ruble dollar pound sterling euro ruble January 130,355.6 1,928.9 14,733.1 142,974.4 392,967.6 2,868.1 27,828.1 185,829.3 February 125.004 1,617.5 18,125.3 187,281.7 327,786.2 4,623.3 71,435.9 171,342.3 March 109,682.9 1,541.1 19,762.6 146,529.2 288,050.8 2,800.4 58,881.3 157,156.6 April 65,670.8 1,842.8 18,510.4 153,252.3 190,905.2 2.178 33,374.6 201,900.2 May 94,469.4 1,837.7 35,033.1 222,628.4 177.554 1,489.8 30,424.9 143,621.8 June 94,486.8 1,582.2 20,418.1 241,799.4 321,915.8 3,097.3 59,158.5 240,188.7

A similar situation was observed with the purchase of dollars by banks. Thus, $681.25 million was purchased by banks in January-June of 2017, which, by 2.4 times, is less compared with the same period of 2016.

The banks purchased 3.15 million pound sterling, 94.39 million euros and 6.03 billion Russian rubles over the six months.

Comparative table of foreign currency cash purchased by banks (1,000 conventional units):

2017 2016 dollar pound sterling euro ruble dollar pound sterling euro ruble January 62,842.4 340.4 5,985.0 798,648.4 219,527.1 258.3 7,470.8 578,885.7 February 122,732.3 313.3 11,696.1 812,766.9 468,677.1 394.7 45,031.2 732,419.7 March 91,887.4 610.3 16,214.8 958,407.4 241,444.7 425.9 36,490.3 797,804.0 April 142,898.2 768.2 23,856.1 949,362.2 272,352.0 626.9 28,791.5 853,017.9 May 138,842.1 574.9 24,470.9 1,216,578.9 212,994.0 862.5 23,323.6 942,201.3 June 122,047.1 544.1 12,156.1 1,296.177.2 206,207.9 352.8 40,437.1 1,196,976.1

The report includes the sale and purchase of foreign currency in cash only.

Thirty one banks, including two banks with state equity, operate in Azerbaijan.