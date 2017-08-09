Iran’s military thrives since 2013: Defense minister nominee

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

President Hassan Rouhani’s proposed nominee for the position of the Defense minister – Army General Amir Hatami said that, within the last four years, the ground combat equipment production was increased by 320 percent, compared to the beginning of 2013, while the missile and navy combat equipment production increased by 150 percent and 130 percent respectively, IRNA reported, Aug. 9.

In a meeting with unnamed member of the Iranian Parliament Hatami said that his priority would be developing all spheres of armed forces, including missile, air defense, navy, ground might, etc.

Rouhani has made a radical turn by proposing Army General Amir Hatami for the post of the Minister of Defense, shifting from a Revolution Guards member and incumbent minister Hossein Dehqan.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani has presented the Parliament with the list comprised of 17 nominees for the ministerial positions of his new cabinet on Aug. 8.