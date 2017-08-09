Composition of Baku Stock Exchange’s two committees changed

2017-08-09 15:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Talat Kalayev has left his position in Traders’ Certification and Listing the Committees of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), posted in a message on BSE website, Aug. 9.

As a result, currently, both committees have four members each. Members of the Committee for Traders’ Certification are: Vugar Namazov, Sabina Khalilova, Rakhshanda Alili and Urfan Ibrahimov, while the members of the Listing Committee are: Vugar Namazov, Abdulla Isayev, Parviz Ahangi and Dilara Babayeva.

Baku Stock Exchange was created in 2000. Vugar Namazov is the chairman of the BSE. Twenty legal entities are the shareholders of the Baku Stock Exchange.