Tashkent ready for upcoming international conference

2017-08-09

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

The international conference "Central Asia - the main priority of Uzbekistan's foreign policy" is scheduled to take place on August 11 in Tashkent, according to the information published on the website of Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

The conference is organized by the Foreign Ministry, the Informational and Analytical Center for International Relations, the UNDP Representative Office and the Office of the OSCE Project Coordinator.

Event will inform the general public about the essence of the current regional policy of Uzbekistan aimed at strengthening friendly and good-neighbor relations with contiguous countries. At the same time, it will present country’s positions on key issues of ensuring security and sustainable development in Central Asia.

The conference will be attended by the members of the Oliy Majlis, Central Asian experts and analysts, Diplomatic Corps in Tashkent, ambassadors of Uzbekistan in neighbor countries, representatives of ministries and agencies, scientific and analytical centers of Uzbekistan, as well as journalists.