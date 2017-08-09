Ilham Aliyev attends road openings in “Sovetski” area (UPDATE, PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended openings of Traffic Circle next to the State Statistics Committee, Nariman Narimanov Avenue and Abdulla Shaig Street in Sovetski area, Yasamal district of Baku, Aug. 9.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the President about the work carried out as a part of the major project comprised of road construction and landscaping aimed at the general renovation of the former Sovetski area.

Within the project, which was launched in August, 2016, road construction and landscaping works covering 26 hectare area were carried out. Reconstruction of Nariman Narimanov, Abdulla Shaig, Balababa Majidov, Mirzaagha Aliyev and Fuzuli streets, totaling in length for more than 7km, has already been completed.

President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the roads.

Then the President got familiarized with the work carried out at the Traffic Circle next to the State Statistics Committee. President laid flowers to the monument of Mikayil Mushfig, one of the prominent figures of Azerbaijani literature.