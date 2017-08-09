Ilham Aliyev: Developing Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan ties is in best interests of two peoples (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on Aug. 8, 11:59)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Following their one-on-one meeting, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov have had a meeting in an expanded format.

“Once more I sincerely greet you in Azerbaijan. Welcome to Azerbaijan. We attach very great importance to your visit. I am sure that the visit will play a significant role in the development of Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan relations. We are friends, neighbors, for centuries our peoples co-existed in an environment of friendship and good neighborliness, and today as two independent states we have raised our cooperation to a new level,” said President Aliyev.

“We maintain successful cooperation in all areas; we have very good results in political, economic, transport, and energy fields. The issues that we discussed today during our one-on-one meeting once again show that we have the same approach. We want Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan to maintain their relations at the high level as always and develop them even further. We want permanent stability and peace to be established in the region. We want our peoples to live well, to live in prosperity,” noted the head of state. “Of course, the development of our bilateral relations is in the best interests of our peoples. Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan show exemplary relations both at the international level, in the region and in the bilateral format. Your visit is yet another evidence of this.”

“Once again I sincerely greet you in Azerbaijan, and say ‘Welcome’. I want to express my confidence that the visit will be very successful and that our relations will reach a higher level,” concluded President Aliyev.