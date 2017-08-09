Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of State Border Committee of Belarus (UPDATE, PHOTO)

2017-08-09 17:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 11:32)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received chairman of the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus Anatoly Lappo, Aug. 9.

Lappo noted that, he visited Baku in 1990, saying that, during his current trip he saw an incredible progress in the capital of Azerbaijan. He recalled with pleasure that he began his career in border services at a frontier post in Nakhchivan: “I had the honor of seeing Azerbaijan’s legendary son Heydar Aliyev a few times, while I was working as chairman of the frontier post.”

President Aliyev expressed his gratitude for warm words. President stressed that, Nakhchivan has recently experienced great developmental processes, adding that this visit will be a great opportunity for Lappo to revisit the places where he served.

The sides hailed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus in many areas. They noted that cooperation between border services contributed to the strengthening of the bilateral ties.