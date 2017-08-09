Iran makes best of dealt hand in relations with US

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

In the meeting with members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif said that de-escalation of tension with the United States is amongst the priorities of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

"We want peace, rather than tension between the countries," Zarif stressed, adding that the Iranian Foreign Ministry intends to protect country’s interests, enshrined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran and "six" international mediators reached historic agreement on the settlement of long-standing problem of the Iranian nuclear program in July of 2015.

Long-lasting negotiations have resulted in the adoption of JCPOA, which will completely lift the economic and financial sanctions imposed on Iran earlier by the UN Security Council, US and EU.

US President Donald Trump repeatedly called the nuclear agreement with Iran the worst deal in history. Trump has recently forewarned that he could refuse to confirm Iran's compliance with the JCPOA in October in view of Iran’s missile program.

Trump signed into the law the bill on tightening the sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea on Aug 2.

The bill was supported by representatives of the US Congress and was adopted by an overwhelming number of votes. New sanctions bill aimed at three countries, namely, Russia, Iran and North Korea, was approved by the US Senate on July 27.

Iran commented on the new package of sanctions, characterizing it as a violation of the JCPOA terms.

Against the background of harsh criticism from the majority of the Iranian political elite, Zarif's rather conciliatory statement can viewed as the Iranian attempt for procrastination by making the best of the dealt hand, giving Washington a chance to step back and halt the hard-line attitude towards Tehran.

Iranian Foreign minister also stressed that the Americans lack the ability to prevent Iran from acquiring benefits of the JCPOA, which was reached between Iran and six international mediators.

In other words, Zarif has clearly outlined Europe’s position, which fundamentally does not coincide with Washington’s irreconcilable policy over the Iran’s nuclear deal, hinting that, Iran will benefit from the deal with or without US.

According to another message in Zarif's speech, Iran is not going to void the deal by itself, which, apparently, was expected by the White House.

Meanwhile, Zarif said that Americans themselves must bear the expenses for the termination of JCPOA.

In other words, Iran not only did not succumb to Washington's provocations and did not leave the deal, but, on the contrary, it also hinted that, it expects Washington to void the deal.

As a result, the Trump administration, rather than Tehran, as US expected, will carry the responsibility for a new round of tensions.