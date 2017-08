New appointment in Azerbaijan’s RabitaBank

2017-08-09 17:27 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Musa Khudiyev has been appointed to the post of director of the Department for work with the branches of Azerbaijan’s RabitaBank.

Khudiyev shared this information on his Facebook page.

Earlier, he held leading positions in such Azerbaijani banks as Zaminbank and Bank Standard.

RabitaBank has been operating in the Azerbaijani market since 1993.