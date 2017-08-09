Uzbek FM holds meeting with Swiss Envoy

2017-08-09 17:32 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov hosted a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Switzerland Olivier Shave in Tashkent, Aug 9, according to the information published on the Ministry's website.

The Uzbek-Swiss cooperation, priorities for its further strengthening, as well as current regional and international problems were discussed at the meeting.

Sides confirmed their interest in intensifying bilateral contacts at various levels, continuing the practice of holding regular inter-ministerial political consultations, building up mutual trade, expanding investment and financial cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Perspectives of application of the Swiss experience in the field of lawmaking and other issues within the implementation of the Strategy of Action on the five priority development directions of Uzbekistan in 2017-2021 was in the focus of attention during the talks.

Diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Switzerland were established in May 1992.